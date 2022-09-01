UN team visits nuclear plant in Ukraine after held up by fighting

The mission had been delayed for about three hours on the Ukrainian-controlled side, according to the nuclear agency. Despite renewed reports of fighting, the head of the United Nations mission vowed to press on.
According to Reuters, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the team was aware of “increased military activity in the area,” but that it would still visit the facility and meet with its staff.
“We’ve come this far, and we’re not stopping,” he was quoted as saying.
The inspectors arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after visiting the capital, Kyiv, earlier in the week.
Grossi stated that the inspectors would spend “several days” at the power plant before reporting back to an increasingly concerned international community, though Russian officials have indicated that the team may only have one day to inspect the plant.
The shelling of the plant itself triggered its safety systems, forcing the shutdown of one of its reactors and damaging power supply lines, both sides said early Thursday.