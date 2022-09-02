United Nations helicopter crashes in east DR Congo, three injured

A United Nations chopper crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province.

There were no passengers on board, and three crew members were hurt, U.N World Food Programme (WFP) said.

WFP stated that the cause of the incident was unknown.

Advertisement

United Nations chopper crashed on Friday morning while flying over the east Democratic Republic of the Congo’s North Kivu province, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service chopper crashed in the city of Goma.

There were no passengers on board, and three crew members were hurt, according to an emailed answer from the relief agency.

WFP stated that the cause of the incident was unknown without getting into further detail.

In March, eight peacekeepers were killed when a United Nations helicopter crashed near Tshanzu in North Kivu.

Advertisement

The chopper was on a reconnaissance mission when it was shot down amid hostilities between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel organization.

The Congolese army said the chopper was shot down by rebels at the time, which the M23 rejected.

The United Nations peacekeeping operation MONUSCO did not specify the cause of the crash and stated that investigations were ongoing.

Also Read Helicopter crashes into power wires, kills Tennessee trooper and deputy The helicopter struck a power line and crashed into a wooded area...