United States has approved $2.6 billion in aid for Ukraine

The US has approved nearly $2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) in new aid for Ukraine and its allies, including $675 million in weapons for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement during a meeting with dozens of other ministers at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

Howitzers, munitions, Humvee vehicles, armoured ambulances, and anti-tank systems are among the items provided.

The United States has already pledged at least $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it had set aside $2 billion in long-term assistance in the form of investments to help Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including both Nato members and non-members, who are vulnerable to future Russian aggression.

It stated that the aid plan would be communicated to Congress.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv as his colleague urged Ukraine’s allies to commit to supporting the country for as long as necessary and to be willing to adapt the type of assistance provided.

“It means moving urgently to innovate and to push all of our defence industrial basis to provide Ukraine with the tools that it will need,” Mr Austin said. Advertisement

Describing Russia's invasion as an "illegal, imperial and indefensible war of conquest", he said: "Now we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his country's military had recently carried out successful attacks against Russian forces that control large areas of Ukraine in the south and east, as well as retaken settlements near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv. He did not provide specifics, but both Ukrainian and pro-Russian officials report fighting near Balakleya, 60 kilometres (38 miles) south of Kharkiv. According to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, there are signs that Ukraine is making real military progress. Long-range artillery and rockets supplied by the West are assisting in the targeting of Russian supply lines and command centres. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any reversals, saying, "We have not lost anything and will not lose anything." Russia claims to be fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, a claim widely dismissed and claims to be threatened by the Nato alliance's close ties with Ukraine.