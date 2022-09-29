US citizen appears in court in connection with Harry Dunn crash

Some riverfront neighborhoods and other parts of Thailand were flooded with water up to the waist on Thursday.

This happened after a tropical depression dropped heavy rains and knocked down trees, which killed at least one person.

The most rain fell in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, where about 8.5 inches fell in 24 hours.

Advertisement

A US citizen went to court to face charges that he killed teen motorcyclist Harry Dunn by driving recklessly.

Anne Sacoolas, who is 45 years old, went to court from the United States via videolink.

In August 2019, Mr. Dunn, who was 19 years old, died in a crash outside of a US military base in Northamptonshire.

She was given bail without any conditions. The next time the case will be heard is on October 27 at the Old Bailey.

After the accident near RAF Croughton, the US government said that Mrs. Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity. She left the UK 19 days later.

At the court hearing, Harry Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and his twin brother, Niall, were there with him.

Advertisement

During the six-minute hearing, the defendant only spoke to confirm her name and date of birth. She sat next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress, and watched what was going on.

Paul Goldspring, who is the chief magistrate, told Mrs. Sacoolas that she would have to show up in person at the Old Bailey.

But he said that could change because Mrs. Sacoolas would make a joint request to be able to appear via videolink again.

Also Read Freed US citizen detained in Ukraine by Russian forces says he feels “relieved” Erin Burnett spoke with Kirillo Alexandrov, a 27-year-old American citizen who was...