A federal court has made public a full list of items taken by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Agents took 33 boxes of records, including dozens of empty classified folders.

Advertisement Secret and top secret documents were also recovered from Mr Trump’s office.

A federal court in the United States has made public a full list of the items taken by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last month.

Agents took 33 boxes of records, including dozens of empty classified folders, according to the petition.

It also states that multiple secret and top secret documents were recovered from Mr Trump’s office.

Advertisement

Mr Trump, who is being probed for handling secret documents, denies any wrongdoing.

US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to the National Archives after they leave office. The Justice Department is investigating whether Mr Trump inappropriately handled data after leaving office in January 2021 by transporting them from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Prosecutors said Mr. Trump and his lawyers refused to produce essential papers freely and “likely concealed or deleted” evidence in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

Mr. Trump has denied these allegations, claiming that he has previously declassified the materials in his possession.

The former president has also claimed that files were kept safely in a Mar-a-Lago storage room.

However, according to the inventory released on Friday, FBI investigators retrieved approximately 1,500 papers, as well as classified files that were empty, from Mr Trump’s office.

Advertisement

The court document also verifies prior claims that numerous records were “mixed” with personal items such as clothing, books, and newspapers.