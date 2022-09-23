US says they privately warned Russia using nuclear weapons

US officials say that the US has been telling Russia in private that if Russia uses a nuclear weapon, there will be consequences.

During Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Biden administration relied heavily on intelligence channels to send sensitive messages to Moscow.

Some military experts worry Russia might try to use a so-called “battlefield” nuclear weapon.

It wasn’t clear how or when the warnings were sent at first. One official said that the State Department had something to do with it. During Russia’s war in Ukraine and as it went on, the Biden administration relied heavily on intelligence channels to send sensitive messages to Moscow. This was true even in recent talks about Americans who were wrongly detained.

In a speech on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he might use nuclear weapons after a string of embarrassing defeats on the battlefield in Ukraine.

US officials have pointed out that this is not the first time Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons since his re-invasion of Ukraine began in February. However, some analysts have said that this threat is more specific and dangerous than Putin’s previous threats.

Top CIA officials have said publicly that they haven’t seen any signs that Russia is getting ready to use nuclear weapons. But some military experts worry that Russia might try to use a so-called “tactical” or “battlefield” nuclear weapon as a response to its poor performance in Ukraine. This is a strategy called “escalate to deescalate,” which means to make things worse in order to make them better.

Officials in the intelligence community think that Putin would only use this option if he thought that Russia or his regime were in danger of dying out, and it’s not clear if he would think that losing his war in Ukraine would fit that description.

