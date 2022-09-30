Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US to put more sanctions on Russia’s “military complex”

US to put more sanctions on Russia’s “military complex”

Articles
Advertisement
US to put more sanctions on Russia’s “military complex”

US to put more sanctions on Russia’s “military complex”

Advertisement
  • The United States has implemented fresh sanctions against Russia.
  • This is in response to Russia’s unlawful annexation of four areas in Ukraine.
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the U.S. will not remain idly by as Vladimir Putin makes deceptive attempts to grab parts of Ukraine.
Advertisement

As a response to Russia’s unlawful annexation of four areas in Ukraine, the United States has implemented fresh sanctions against the country.

The United States Treasury Department has stated that it will target the “military-industrial complex” that is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine. This will include two international suppliers, three leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling the move.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the United States will not remain idly by as Vladimir Putin makes deceptive attempts to grab sections of Ukraine.

“The Department of the Treasury and the government of the United States are taking extensive action today to further impair Russia’s already devastated military industrial complex and impede its capacity to wage its illegal war,”

Yellen continues by saying that the United States and its allies will not hesitatingly take “serious steps” against individuals and organisations located both inside and outside of Russia “who are complicit in this war and these phoney referendums.”

Also Read

US sanctions Russia’s technological industry
US sanctions Russia’s technological industry

There is an increasing pressure for the invasion of Ukraine. US slaps...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story