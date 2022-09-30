US to put more sanctions on Russia’s “military complex”

The United States has implemented fresh sanctions against Russia.

This is in response to Russia’s unlawful annexation of four areas in Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the U.S. will not remain idly by as Vladimir Putin makes deceptive attempts to grab parts of Ukraine.

The United States Treasury Department has stated that it will target the “military-industrial complex” that is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine. This will include two international suppliers, three leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling the move.

“The Department of the Treasury and the government of the United States are taking extensive action today to further impair Russia’s already devastated military industrial complex and impede its capacity to wage its illegal war,”

Yellen continues by saying that the United States and its allies will not hesitatingly take “serious steps” against individuals and organisations located both inside and outside of Russia “who are complicit in this war and these phoney referendums.”

