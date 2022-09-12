Venezuela defends detention of US Marines Veteran and other US citizens

Venezuela’s government says it will continue to enforce its laws.

It rejects a U.S. statement marking the confinement of a Marine veteran.

At least 10 men, including five oil executives and three veterans, are detained in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government defended the detention of us citizens, rejecting an earlier statement from the Department of State marking the two-year confinement of a Marine veteran.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro said in a statement late Saturday it will continue to enforce its laws and reiterated the “spaces and channels” opened with the U.S. “in search of understanding on issues” relevant to their bilateral relationship.

“It is unfortunate that the authorities of the us insist on their claim to confer an unacceptable immunity or letter of marque to their nationals, in absolute disregard for the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples,” consistent with the statement.

The government’s comment came each day after the State Department said it would continue to press Maduro “for the immediate and unconditional release” of Matthew Heath and other U.S. citizens it considers wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

At least 10 men, including five oil executives and three veterans, are detained in Venezuela. United Nations officials have long complained about the lack of independence of Venezuelan judges and prosecutors and about conditions at the facility where several Americans are being held.

The State Department issued an advisory in July warning Americans to avoid all visit Venezuela due to the risk of wrongful detentions and threats from illegal armed groups, especially along the country’s porous borders.

Heath, a former U.S. Marine corporal, was arrested in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela and accused of being a terrorist and spying for then-U.S. President Donald Trump. His family and supporters maintain that he’s innocent.

The State Department’s Friday statement said Heath was arrested on “specious charges.” His trial is ongoing.

