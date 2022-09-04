Virginia mass shooting several students injured

A shooting early Sunday morning in Virginia leaves seven injured, including several Norfolk State University students.

Of the seven victims, two have life-threatening injuries, police say.

“Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services,” university says.

Advertisement

Even people were hurt in a gunshot early on Sunday morning in Virginia, including many students from Norfolk State University, according to police,

Two of the seven victims are in critical condition, according to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department.

The call was received around midnight. Police stated there had been a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue early on Sunday. To the hospital were brought seven victims.

The distance between the shooting scene and Norfolk State University’s campus is around a 12-minute drive.

In response to a tweet from Norfolk State University, the school has learned that “many” students were hurt in the shooting at the “isolated off-campus site.” How many students were shot specifically was not stated.

According to the university, “NSU Police have secured the NSU campus.” Any student in need of assistance is offered counselling, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The institution reiterated its offer of counselling to students in response to the incident in a subsequent tweet and urged “the campus community to remain cautious of their surroundings.

Also Read Chinese police looking for suspect involved in mass shooting Li Qiang allegedly killed three people and injured two others in a...