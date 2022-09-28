VP Kamala Harris supports Taiwan, flames China in Japan

Advertisement
  • Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a U.S. Naval base in Japan on Wednesday.
  • She said that by attacking Taiwan, China was “undermining” the rules-based order of the world.
  • Washington will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, she said.
Vice President Kamala Harris called out China. She said that the Asian superpower was doing “disturbing” things toward Taiwan, during a speech she gave at a U.S. Naval base in Japan on Wednesday.

Harris went to a U.S. Naval base called United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka and toured the USS Howard before talking to Navy staff that afternoon.

After praising the work of the U.S. Navy, the vice president slammed China’s military actions in a very strong way. Harris said that by attacking Taiwan, the Asian superpower was “undermining” the rules-based order of the world.

“China has put the freedom of the seas to the test. China has used its military and economic power to intimidate and force its neighbours to do what it wants “said the vice president.

“And we have witnessed disturbing behavior in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait,” she added.

During his speech, Harris made a brief reference to America’s role in keeping “peace and stability” in the region, saying that Washington will continue to back Taiwan.

“The United States believes that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an essential feature of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the vice president said. “We will continue to fly, sail, and operate, undaunted and unafraid, wherever and whenever international law allows.”

“We will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, consistent with our long-standing policy,” she attested, calling Taiwan a “vibrant” democracy that “contributes to the global good.”

The United States is a proud Pacific power. The American people have a profound stake in the future of this region. And we will continue to promote an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, secure and resilient,” Harris concluded.

Harris’s trip to Japan was coming to an end when he gave the speech. On Thursday, Harris will go to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which is the area between North and South Korea..

