White House advises people to get new Covid shot

The Biden administration is making a major push to get the updated Covid vaccine into the hands of people ahead of what could be another fall outbreak of the virus as children return to school and employees return to work.

The plans include purchasing more than 170 million doses of the new boosters, which will be available to consumers at no cost.

“We want Americans to know that the vaccine is here and that they should not wait,” a senior administration official told ahead of a White House briefing with the president to announce additional details about the efforts.

The plans also call for at least one vaccination clinic to be held in every school across the country before Thanksgiving, as well as university-led vaccination campaigns this fall.

“We are thankfully at a point where Covid does not rule our lives today,” the official said, but “we have to remain vigilant.”

According to data, Covid cases in the United States have decreased by 23.1% in the last two weeks. However, some experts are concerned that as the weather cools and people gather indoors more, the trend will reverse.

According to the most recent data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of new Covid cases among children has increased by 14% in recent weeks.

