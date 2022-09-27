The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines breached in the Baltic Sea.

European allies of the United States are conducting investigations.

US officials have expressed concern that Russia’s weaponization of oil and gas could force fissures in Europe’s energy-reliant economies.

The White House “is not going to speculate on the reason” of the significant damage that occurred to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which resulted in breaches in the Baltic Sea, according to a representative for the National Security Council.

According to the spokeswoman, a reputed media organization was informed that the European allies of the United States are conducting investigations and that “we stand ready to provide help to their efforts.”

“As you know, these pipelines weren’t pumping gas into Europe at this time,” the official added. “NS2 was never operational. Nord Stream 1 has not been operational for weeks because of Russia’s weaponization of energy. This just drives home the importance of our efforts to work together to get alternative gas supplies to Europe and to support efforts to reduce gas consumption and accelerate true energy independence by moving to a clean energy economy.”

Russia said in September that the indefinite suspension in gas exports to Europe through Nord Stream 1 was necessary because of an oil leak at one of its compressor facilities. This decision was made in September.

According to previous reporting by media, US officials have expressed concern that Russia’s weaponization of oil and gas could successfully force fissures in what has up until now been a largely united European front opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine. This would result in skyrocketing costs and even the potential for blackouts across Europe this winter.

