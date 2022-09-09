White House plans for Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

White House policies saved US economy, Janet Yellen
White House aides are making preliminary plans for US President Joe Biden to travel to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but the administration will not announce his attendance until the palace reveals its plans.
An official delegation will accompany the President.
The US president did not attend the funeral of the last British monarch who died. In 1952, President Harry S. Truman sent Secretary of State Dean Acheson to attend George VI’s funeral.
Former US presidents have joined the delegation for other high-profile funerals. When Pope John Paul II died, then-President George W. Bush, his father, former President George H.W. Bush, and former President Bill Clinton were present.
In 2013, then-President Barack Obama led an official delegation to Nelson Mandela’s funeral that included George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter. Bush and Hillary Clinton accompanied him on Air Force One to South Africa.
