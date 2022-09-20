World leaders will assemble in New York.

This week, world leaders will assemble in New York to speak at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The annual conference, which begins on Tuesday at the UN headquarters, is likely to be dominated by speeches and talks about the conflict in the Ukraine, climate change, and nuclear disarmament.

“A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges” is the theme of this year’s UNGA.

It “stems from the understanding that the world is at a critical moment… due to complex and interconnected issues,” according to the UN.

The conference was taking place “at a time of tremendous peril,” according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with the world “blighted by conflict, pummeling by climate instability, scarred by hate, and shamed by poverty, hunger, and injustice.”

On Tuesday, speakers will include Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, and US Vice President Joe Biden.

Who is expected to attend?

The UNGA, the most representative body in the UN system, is open to all members of the organisation. Resolutions are decided by an equal number of votes from each member state.

The meeting this year will be the first to be held in person after COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic in March 2020. Due of pandemic restrictions, heads of state have been permitted to submit video remarks for the past two years.

Some major speakers are missing from the list, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will both send their foreign ministers to the UNGA.

How do contents get added to the agenda?

The issues that will be debated, decided upon, or sent to various subcommittees are predetermined for each UNGA session.

The themes include those put forth by the secretary-general, those proposed by member states or other UN bodies, and procedural issues relating to the assembly’s operation.

The agenda is prepared by the UNGA General Committee, and the assembly finally decides how each subject will be handled.

