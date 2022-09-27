Advertisement
date 2022-09-27
Wife of a US official, to appear in UK court on accident charges

Articles
  • Anne Sacoolas is charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the car crash that killed Harry Dunn.
  • She may have been driving on the wrong side of the road and had her 12-year-old son in the car when she hit Dunn as she turned a corner.

The wife of a U.S. diplomat who ran away from Britain after being involved in a crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn will have a virtual court appearance in Britain.

Anne Sacoolas, an American citizen who is 45 years old, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the car crash that killed Dunn in August 2019 outside RAF Croughton, a U.S. military air base in Northamptonshire, England, used by U.S. forces.

She may have been driving on the wrong side of the road and had her 12-year-old son in the car when she hit Dunn as she turned a corner. He died hours later.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday that Sacoolas’s case will be heard at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. This seems to be a big step forward in the long-running case.

At first, the crash was thought to be a hit-and-run, and at the time, Sacoolas had only been in the country for three weeks.

Sacoolas went back to the U.S. a few weeks after the crash. The U.S. government claimed diplomatic immunity for her, which caused a big fuss in Britain.

