Wildfire kills two in Southern California

The Fairview Fire is burning south of Hemet, California.

It has grown to 2,000 acres and is only 5% contained as of Monday night.

Hundreds of homes are under evacuation orders.

Two people were killed after a wildfire broke out Monday in Southern California southeast of Los Angeles, officials said. The blaze grew to 2,000 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

Fire officials in Riverside County, where the Fairview Fire was burning, announced the civilian fatalities Monday evening. There were no additional details available.

The fire was located south of Hemet, a city of approximately 89,000 people.

The fire had grown to 2,000 acres and was only 5% contained by 10:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. and quickly spread, according to fire Capt. Richard Cordova in a video briefing earlier Monday.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there were 3,254 homes under evacuation orders as of Monday night.

Another civilian was injured, according to fire officials. According to the fire department, seven structures were destroyed and several others were damaged.

