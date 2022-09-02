Wisconsin activist charged with election fraud

68-year-old Harry Wait faces two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft.

He would face up to 13 years behind bars if convicted on all four counts.

The charges mark another bizarre chapter in a seemingly endless fight over election administration in Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin man has admitted to unlawfully requesting absentee ballots. This is an effort to reveal weaknesses in the state’s voting system, and prosecutors have charged him with election fraud and identity theft.

Harry Wait, 68, was charged by the state Department of Justice with two felony counts of identity theft and two misdemeanour counts of election fraud. If found guilty of all four charges, he may spend up to 13 years in prison.

Wait said he wasn’t surprised he was charged in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “When you are trying to work for the public good, you had to expect to pay some costs sometimes,” he remarked. You can’t constantly remain in your comfort zone.

The accusations open a new odd chapter in Wisconsin’s seemingly never-ending struggle over election administration, a crucial battleground state as the 2024 presidential race draws near.

The conflict started after Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by a margin of around 21,000 votes over former President Donald Trump. Trump has refused to concede defeat, claiming that fraud tainted the election. Biden’s victory has been upheld by numerous reviews and court rulings, but Trump’s supporters have spent the intervening months spreading his unfounded allegations that Biden somehow stole the election.

