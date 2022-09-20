Woman, 89, died after being attacked by a pit bull at her home in the Denver area

An 89-year-old woman and her grandson, 12, got attacked by two pit bulls last week.

Police used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns.

But weren’t able to separate the dogs from the victim until additional officers arrived.

Advertisement

According to police and family members, an 89-year-old woman died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home west of Denver.

The two dogs were attacked Wednesday afternoon, according to Golden police, and both were euthanized.

Police said in an update on Monday that family members confirmed on Sunday that the 89-year-old woman had died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The boy, who was seriously injured, was also released from the hospital and is recovering, according to the woman’s family.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Officers called to the scene of the attack discovered blood leading into the house and proceeded to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman. They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but couldn’t separate the dogs from the victim until more officers arrived.

Advertisement

The boy, who escaped the attack and sought refuge at a neighbor’s house, was eventually airlifted to a children’s hospital, and his grandmother was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the boy and his grandmother were familiar with the dogs. There are no laws in Golden that prohibit certain dog breeds.

Also Read Woman found dead at roundabout, man arrested A man, 22, has been arrested in connection with the death of...