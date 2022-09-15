Woman arrested in South Korea over the deaths of two children

Police in South Korea say they have apprehended a woman accused of murdering her two children.

The children’s bodies were discovered in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

Officers apprehended her in a midnight raid on an apartment in the south-eastern city of Ulsan.

Advertisement

Police in South Korea say they have apprehended a woman accused of murdering her two children, who were discovered in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

Strangers who had purchased the abandoned suitcases from an Auckland storage unit discovered the bodies, shocking the country.

The bodies were thought to have been kept for a few years. According to Korean police, the victims were aged 7 and 10.

New Zealand has requested that the woman be extradited from South Korea.

After saying last month that they believed the woman was in South Korea, Auckland police said they had worked closely with South Korean authorities in their search for her.

According to South Korean police, the woman fled to South Korea following the deaths of her children in 2018. She is a 42-year-old New Zealander of Korean ancestry.

Advertisement

A global Interpol arrest warrant had been issued for her. Officers apprehended her in a midnight raid on an apartment in the south-eastern city of Ulsan on Thursday.

It was the result of a stakeout after investigators received information about her whereabouts, according to Seoul’s National Police agency.

Last month, New Zealand police said they were looking for the woman after identifying the children, whose names have not been released.

“To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff,” said New Zealand Police Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua on Thursday. Advertisement Police have asked that the suspect’s bail be denied before she is extradited to New Zealand, where she faces murder charges. According to local media in Auckland, the family had lived there for a few years and the children’s father had died of cancer prior to their deaths. According to them, the children’s grandparents still live in New Zealand. The bodies of the children were discovered in early August after a different family purchased a trailer load of goods, including the suitcases, in an online auction. Officers stated that the family had no connection to the deaths and had experienced great distress in the aftermath of the discovery. Also Read New Zealand auction finds child remains in suitcases A New Zealand family discovered the bodies of two children hidden in... Advertisement