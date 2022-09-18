Woman found dead at roundabout; man arrested

A man, 22, has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen.

An investigation has led to the arrest of a man, aged 22, in connection with the passing of a woman in Aberdeen.

The body of an unidentified woman was found on a roundabout close to the Marriott Hotel on Saturday morning at approximately 03:30 local time. The roundabout is located at the intersection of Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street.

It was confirmed by Police Scotland that a suspicious death investigation was being conducted into the death.

As a direct consequence of the incident, both lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were rendered inoperable; however, ScotRail confirmed on Sunday that they were once again available for use.

According to the operator, train services between Inverness and Aberdeen have recently started back up again.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Stoneywood Road, Dyce, while we conduct our investigation into this incident,” Det Supt Andrew Patrick said.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

