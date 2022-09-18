Women in Italy are divided about the possibility of a far-right female premier

Giorgia Meloni co-founded a far-right party less than a decade ago.

Some worry that she might seek to erode women’s rights, including abortion access.

For her supporters, what matters is her conservative platform, not her sex.

Will women in Italy be pleased or disappointed if the country elects its first female prime minister? If polls are correct, Giorgia Meloni and the far-right Brothers of Italy party she co-founded less than a decade ago will win the September 25 election. Meloni could be asked by Italy’s president to form a viable coalition government with right-wing allies.

For many female voters, the choice is between gender and agenda.

Some are concerned that Meloni, who extols motherhood, will seek to limit women’s rights, including access to abortion.

What matters to her supporters is her conservative platform of “God, homeland, and family,” not her gender.

Brothers of Italy has its origins in a neo-fascist movement that celebrated the legacy of Benito Mussolini, who bestowed awards on women who had a large number of children. The party received about 4% of the vote in the previous election in 2018, but according to some pollsters, it could receive nearly 25% in this one.

As a young Communist activist in the 1960s, Licia Donati fought for the legalisation of divorce, which occurred in 1970. She also campaigned for Italian courts to recognise that wives have the same right to justice as husbands in a country where, until 1981, laws encouraged men to murder women in order to preserve “family honour.”

If Meloni becomes Italy’s first female prime minister, it will be “a rupture (with the past) in the sense that she is a woman, but it will be a step back in terms of the conservative women’s culture,” according to Donati, an 84-year-old Tuscan native who lives in Rome.

Donati stated that if she had the opportunity to speak with the politician, she would ask, “What battle did you wage for women, what did you do?” Nothing.”

