Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in the middle of September by going to an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday said state media.

This visit dispelled unconfirmed rumours that he was placed under house arrest. Xi Jinping’s trip was his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in the middle of September.

Since Xi has not been seen in public since his return to China from a conference in Uzbekistan, rumours of unverified military coups in Beijing have begun to circulate.

In spite of a stagnant economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rare public protests, as well as rising frictions with the West and tensions over Taiwan, Xi is in a position to secure a third term in power and continue to pursue his grand vision for the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” for years to come.

This is despite the fact that public protests have become increasingly rare in China.

Since he took over as party general secretary ten years ago, Xi has been progressively increasing his power while simultaneously reducing the space for dissent and criticism.

In addition to this, China has become much more assertive on the global scene as an alternative leader to the post–World War II system that was led by the United States.

When the previous limit of two terms for the President was removed by the incumbent president in 2018, the stage was set for the incumbent leader, who is 69 years old and is serving his third five-year term.

