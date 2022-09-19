Yeshiva University suspends student club activities.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision to recognize an LGBTQ student group.

A legal fight continues in New York courts.

Yeshiva University has abruptly suspended student club activity in the aftermath of a US Supreme Court decision earlier this week ordering the school to recognise — for the time being — an LGBTQ student group.

In an email to students on Friday, university officials stated that they would “pause all undergraduate club activities while it immediately implements the roadmap provided by the United States Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted the LGBTQ group YU Pride Alliance official recognition from the Jewish university in New York.

The undergraduate group describes itself as “a welcoming environment for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities to feel respected, visible, and represented.”

On Saturday, university spokespeople did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

By a 5-4 vote on Wednesday, the Supreme Court lifted a temporary halt on a court order requiring Yeshiva University to recognise the group, even as a legal battle in New York courts continues. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, two conservatives, joined the court’s three liberal justices to form a majority.

The justices appear to disagree mostly on procedure, with the majority writing in a brief unsigned order that Yeshiva should return to state court for a quick review and temporary relief while the case is pending. If it receives neither from state courts, the school can appeal to the Supreme Court, according to the majority.

Other faith-based organisations were keeping a close eye on the situation.

Following the ruling, the university’s president, Rabbi Ari Berman, stated that faith-based universities have the right to establish clubs based on their interpretation of the Torah.

“Yeshiva University is simply pursuing the same right to self-determination,” he explained. “The Supreme Court has laid out a road map for us to seek expedited relief, and we will follow their lead.”

Berman also stated the university’s “unwavering commitment and love for our LGBTQ students.”

