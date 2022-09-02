Advertisement
Zambian politician arrested for remarks about the president

Articles
  • Sean Tembo is president of the Patriots for Economic Progress party.
  • He claims he was arrested for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.
  • Calls to repeal the defamation of the president statute, which carries a maximum three-year term, have become louder.
An opposition leader in Zambia has been detained by police for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

Sean Tembo, president of the Patriots for Economic Progress party and a vocal opponent of Mr Hichilema, was arrested on Thursday evening and remains in police custody.

Despite police promises to release a full explanation on the arrest, Mr Tembo, who has declared a hunger strike, claims he was arrested for allegedly defaming Mr Hichilema.

He tweeted three days ago, in reference to Zambia’s monthly review of fuel prices:

“Bally’s monthly menstruation is here again. Fuel prices to be reviewed tomorrow.”

Mr. Hichilema is well known as “Bally,” particularly on social media.

His remarks garnered widespread censure from Zambians, while some thought his imprisonment was harsh.

“While the UPND is in power today and enjoying political power, they do not have the privilege to decide how people should criticize them. Again I say, Sean Tembo is not scared of being arrested, you are playing his game when you arrest him,” wrote musician and civil rights activist Chama Fumba aka Pilato.

“I do not agree with the criticism by Mr Sean Tembo, it’s very offensive and disappointing but we should never confuse the constitution with our emotions. People should be arrested for breaking the law not for upsetting us,” he added.

As calls to repeal the defamation of the president statute, which carries a maximum three-year term, become louder, several people have been jailed recently.

