  • Zelensky asks Nations provide an air defence system
Articles
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for air defence systems from France, Italy, Germany, France, and Israel.
  • Moscow has launched a series of missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
  • Zelensky also requested more weapons in order to consolidate their gains and end the war as soon as possible.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and Israel to provide air defence systems to counter Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, During a press conference with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.

Officials in Ukraine are concerned that, after suffering losses on the battlefield, Moscow is resorting to missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure.

In terms of air defence systems, Zelensky stated that, in addition to discussions with the US, “We are in discussions with France, Italy, Germany, and Israel, though we have not received a positive response from the latter. There aren’t many countries that can guarantee us sky protection in terms of air defence. This problem must be resolved in these five countries.”

Russian missile strikes damaged a water pumping station at a major dam in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure by Moscow.

During the press conference, Zelensky also requested more weapons in order to consolidate their gains and end the war as soon as possible.

Also Read

IMF chief Georgieva and Zelenskiy talked ways to boost Ukraine’s support
IMF chief Georgieva and Zelenskiy talked ways to boost Ukraine’s support

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, spoke with Ukraine's President...

