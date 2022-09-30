Ukraine’s NATO application is “under an accelerated procedure”

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country is applying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “under an accelerated approach”.

He said that “de facto,” Ukraine had already “completed our path” to NATO.

Membership would require unanimous agreement from all 28 NATO members.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that his country is applying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “under an accelerated approach.”

Together with Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, he signed Ukraine’s application.

“It is here, in Ukraine, that the values of our Euro-Atlantic community have obtained real vital energy,” Zelensky said in a pre-recorded video message. “The strength of the nation that fights for freedom, and the strength of the nations that help in this fight.”

“Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community, under an accelerated procedure,” he said.

Zelensky stated that he realised that NATO membership would require unanimous agreement.

"And therefore, while this is happening, we offer to implement our proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe in accordance with the Kyiv Security Compact, which was developed and presented to our partners."