Zelensky visits the recaptured city in counter-offensive

Zelensky observed the flag being raised.

He performed the national anthem of Ukraine.

He visited burned-out town hall of a city.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky performed the national anthem of Ukraine while observing the flag of the nation being raised over the burned-out town hall of a city that had been reclaimed from the Russians.

As part of Kyiv’s remarkable counter-offensive, which has recaptured vast areas of land in the northern Kharkiv region, the war-torn city of Izium was taken.

The extent of the Kremlin’s hurried and disorganized retreat was highlighted by President Zelensky’s unannounced visit to the region, which was still under Russian control just four days earlier.

His declaration that Ukraine would win the war was accompanied by the statement, “Our blue-yellow flag is now flying in de-occupied Izium.” And every Ukrainian city and village will experience this.

Izium has been largely destroyed after nearly six months of Russian occupation, including residential complexes that have been burned and artillery-damaged.

A structure had collapsed, leaving a huge hole and mountains of debris.

Advertisement

Zelensky told journalists, “The view is incredibly shocking, but it is not shocking for me. We started seeing the same photographs from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territory… the same wrecked buildings, the same slain individuals.

Russian forces left Bucha, a tiny city on the outskirts of Kiev, in March. Following the incident, Ukrainian police found hundreds of people’ bodies strewn in yards, streets, and mass graves. Many displayed evidence of torture.

An emotional-looking Zelensky awarded medals earlier on Wednesday to soldiers who liberated the Balakliia region, a town that had recently been retaken.

During the months of Russian rule, residents and local police told reporters that innocent villagers were killed. Russia contests that it targeted people on purpose.

According to the president of Ukraine, his army has so far this month liberated an area of almost 3,100 square miles, which is roughly equal in size to the island of Cyprus.

Although Russia claimed its pullout from important towns, it was impossible to verify such numbers.

Advertisement

Although authorities claim it is too early to tell whether Kyiv can maintain the pace, Ukraine’s rapid advances over the past week have thrilled its admirers in the West.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, said Vladimir Putin “sadly” still does not believe his invasion was a mistake a day after they spoke on the phone for 90 minutes.

In the south and east, Russian soldiers still hold a little more than a fifth of Ukraine, but Kiev is currently pushing forward in both regions.

The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package in the “coming days,” according to the White House, which has given Ukraine backing and equipment worth billions of dollars.

Also Read Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pays a visit to the recently retaken city of Izyum Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently retaken city of Izyum. Russian...