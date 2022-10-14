Advertisement
Edition: English
14 dies as 240-passenger Indonesian boat catches fire

Articles
14 die as 240-passenger Indonesian boat catches fire

  • 14 people were killed Monday off the coast of southern Indonesia.
  • a passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire.
  • When it caught fire, the KM Express Cantika 77 was travelling from Kupang in the province of East Nusa Tenggara to Kalabahi.
14 people were killed Monday off the coast of southern Indonesia when a passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire.

When it caught fire, the KM Express Cantika 77 was travelling from Kupang in the province of East Nusa Tenggara to Kalabahi. According to officials, it was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members.
Investigations into the fire’s origin were ongoing.

226 survivors were found, according to a statement from the National Search and Rescue Agency, by rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and adjacent vessels. It stated that 14 deaths had been confirmed.

In Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are frequently utilized for transportation and safety is lax, ferry and boat catastrophes are frequent.

167 people perished in 2018 when an overcrowded boat carrying approximately 200 passengers sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in the province of North Sumatra.

A passenger ship carrying 332 passengers overloaded with passengers sank in February 1999, one of the greatest disasters ever recorded in the nation. Only 20 people managed to survive.

Also Read

At least 14 children dies as ferry sinks in Cambodia’s Mekong river
At least 14 children dies as ferry sinks in Cambodia’s Mekong river

The ferry was carrying the youngsters from Cambodia, Authorities in Cambodia stated...

