14-year-old boy held in Gateshead murder probe

A child of 14 years of age has been pronounced dead after being stabbed in Gateshead.

A second juvenile male, aged 14, has been taken into custody on suspicion of having committed murder and a juvenile female.

Northumbria Police pleaded with the public not to engage in online speculation regarding the inquiry.

Around 8:00 PM (British Standard Time) on Monday evening, an adolescent who has not been identified was found with significant injuries in the Aycliffe Crescent neighborhood of the Springwell Estate.

A second juvenile male, aged 14, has been taken into custody on suspicion of having committed murder, and a juvenile female, aged 13, has been held on suspicion of having assisted a criminal.

Northumbria Police stated that despite being transported to the hospital, the young youngster did not survive the early hours of Tuesday.

Ch Supt Helena Barron, of the Northumbria Police, stated as follows: “A tragic accident resulted in the death of a teenage lad, and his family is grieving beyond comprehension.

“During this difficult time, we are keeping his family and loved ones close in our thoughts and we are providing them with as much assistance as we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened, and a complete investigation into the facts surrounding this unfortunate tragedy is currently underway,” you can say.

She pleaded with the public not to engage in online speculation regarding the inquiry and added, “What can appear like a harmless post on social media could in reality disturb an on-going investigation and bring further upset to the family of the victim.” [Citation needed]

Both the young boy and the young girl who were arrested are still being held by the police.

