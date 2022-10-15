15 year old suspect arrested after shooting spree in Raleigh, North Carolina

A 15-year-old male has been named as the suspect in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Five people were killed and two injured, including an off-duty police officer.

The incident took place near the Neuse River Greenway on Thursday night.

In a shooting spree that occurred Thursday night, five people were killed and two were injured, including an off-duty police officer.

In the hospital, the suspect is in critical condition.

The incident took place in a residential area near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular walk on the outskirts of the state capital.

The motive has yet to be determined, however Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson stated that the investigation is still underway.

“My heart is heavy because we don’t know why this tragedy occurred,” Chief Patterson said at a news conference Friday morning.

On Thursday night, the gunfire began shortly after 17:00 EDT (21:00 GMT).

Police later stated that the gunman was “contained in a property in the vicinity,” according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Raleigh police later stated that the gunman, a “white male youth,” had been apprehended.

At least two more persons were injured, including a police officer, and were taken to the hospital.

The officer, Casey Clark, 33, has now been released from the hospital, according to Chief Patterson, while a 59-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

The names of the deceased were released on Friday morning. According to Chief Patterson, it includes Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was slain on his way to work.

Nicole Conners, 53, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 34, and a 16-year-old boy are the other casualties.

According to Chief Patterson, the shooting spree extended more than two kilometres. According to her, the perpetrator shot at some victims in the streets of the residential neighbourhood before fleeing to the Greenway route, where more victims were shot.

According to the chief, as the incident proceeded, a local elementary school was closed down and two community centres were pre-emptively evacuated.

Mass shootings are an ongoing issue in the United States.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, more than 34,000 people died in gunshots in the United States in 2022, with more than half of them committing suicide.

Ms Baldwin, Raleigh’s mayor, said at a press conference on Friday that the tragedy has “doubled our desire today to eliminate senseless gun violence that affects our country and now our community.”

“We must put an end to this senseless bloodshed in America,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper stated after the incident. “We must confront the issue of gun violence. We have a lot to do, and we have a lot to mourn tonight.”

