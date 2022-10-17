17 killed by Russian strikes on the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Zelensky called the shelling “merciless strikes on peaceful people again”.

Russia has controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia area, including its nuclear power facility.

The IAEA is advocating for the creation of a protective zone around the site.

According to the Ukrainian defence ministry, at least 17 people have died as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the country’s southeast.

Many more people were hurt, and several homes were destroyed.

Despite being a part of an area that Russia claims it seized last month, the city is still under Ukrainian sovereignty.

Russia has regularly attacked Zaporizhzhia in recent weeks as retaliation for its losses in Ukraine’s south and north-east.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia area, including its nuclear power facility, which is around 30 miles (52 km) from the city.

Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, reported that 12 Russian missiles partially demolished a nine-story structure and destroyed five other homes.

“There may be more people under the rubble. A rescue operation is under way at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued,” he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Zelensky called the shelling "merciless strikes on peaceful people again".

"Absolute meanness," he said. "Absolute evil. Savages and terrorists. From the one who gave this order to everyone who fulfilled this order. They will bear responsibility. For sure. Before the law and before people." IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stated on Saturday that the security situation at the reactor had gotten worse after midnight bombardment the previous night completely cut off all external power. According to Mr. Grossi, the plant currently depends on diesel generators to provide the electricity required for reactor cooling and other vital nuclear safety measures. To prevent additional harm to the site, the IAEA is advocating for the creation of a protective zone. The bombardment has been blamed on both Russia and Ukraine.