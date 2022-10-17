Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death in September.

Their bodies were discovered by two men riding four-wheelers off a road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition for the suspect to be tried as an adult.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old man accused of murdering two high school students in North Carolina has been apprehended. Weeks after their bodies were discovered off a road in Orange County.

The arrest was announced by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday. But no further details were released due to juvenile protection laws.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were reported missing before their deaths, and the teen was wanted in their deaths. The bodies were discovered on September 18 by two men riding four-wheelers, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Both of them appeared to have been shot.

“We hope this apprehension provides some relief to Devin and Lyric’s families and friends, who have suffered an excruciating loss,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement Wednesday.

[embedpsot slug=”17-year-old-arrested-in-nyc-teens-fatal-shooting/”]

“Obviously, the arrest of the suspect does not bring their loved one back to them. We hope the community will continue to support them as they go through the grieving process.”

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office had previously filed a juvenile petition against the suspect, kicking off a process that would see the teen tried as an adult in the state’s superior court system. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the case is still in juvenile court.

Woods was a freshman at Hillsborough’s Cedar Ridge High School, and Clark was a former football player at Eastern Alamance High School. Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, told WRAL of Raleigh that her son and daughter were close friends.

[embedpsot slug=”zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-chief-arrested-by-russians-during-ukraine-war/”]