  • 19-year-old NYC school employee in critical condition after being shot in the head
  • A 19-year-old school worker is in critical condition after being shot in the head.
  • The suspect opened fire from across the street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
  • The victim’s union says he was a paraprofessional for the Department of Education.
A 19-year-old New York City school worker is in critical condition after being shot in the head while leaving the elementary school where he worked on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the suspect opened fire from across the street, about 400 feet away from the Brooklyn school. The New York City Police Department confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The victim stumbled into a corner deli and collapsed before being taken to Brookdale Hospital. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

The victim was still in critical condition as of early Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD. According to the NYPD, no arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The victim was apparently targeted, according to police, but the reason for the shooting was not immediately clear.

According to the victim’s union, he worked as a school paraprofessional for the Department of Education. The 19-year-old was assigned to P.S. 203 on Tuesday, but could be assigned to other schools as well.

In a statement, Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said, “I am absolutely heartbroken and outraged that one of our dedicated employees was senselessly a victim of random gun violence.”

“Our educators, students, and families deserve better than to live with the threat of gun violence,” he said, adding that he had spoken with the principal of P.S. 203 and would “ensure that the students have the counselling services they require as they grapple with this tragedy.” He also stated that he would be collaborating with the NYPD to improve security around the school.

“This is a tragedy,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a tweet in response to the fatal incident.

“The rivers of violence that have brought guns into our communities did not start in our city, but they will end here.” “We will keep our city safe,” he said, urging residents to contact the NYPD if they have any information.

