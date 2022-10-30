300 injured and at least 100 dead after heinous Mogadishu car explosions

According to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, two vehicle bomb explosions in the country’s capital Mogadishu have resulted in at least 100 fatalities and 300 injuries.

Mohamud told reporters on Sunday that he expected the death toll from the twin explosions to increase further and that the al-Shabab armed group was responsible for the strikes.

After viewing the blast scene, the Somali leader said, “Our people who were killed… included mothers with their children in their arms, dads who had medical ailments, students who were sent to study, and businessmen who were suffering with the lives of their families.”

Authorities said that a school and the Somali education ministry were the targets of the attack on Saturday at the bustling Sobe crossroads.

According to a police spokesperson, Sadiq Doodishe, victims of the attack included women, children, and elderly people.

Independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona was also slain, according to the state news agency SONNA.

The ministry was struck by the first explosion, and the second explosion happened as ambulances and onlookers flocked to aid the injured, police officer Nur Farah told the Reuters news agency.

Witness Abdirazak Hassan told The Associated Press, “I was 100 metres away when the second blast occurred. Due to the high death toll, “I couldn’t count the victims on the ground.” He claimed that the initial explosion struck the education ministry’s outer wall, which was frequented by street sellers and money changers.

A Reuters reporter who was close to the explosion site reported that the two explosions occurred quickly after one another and broke windows nearby.

According to him, the tarmac right outside the building was covered in blood from the explosions’ victims.

An enormous cloud of smoke erupted over the scene shortly after the explosions.

On Saturday, the Aamin ambulance service reported that they had picked up at least 35 injured people. Director Abdulkadir Adan noted in a tweet that one ambulance that had responded to the initial attack had been damaged by the second blast.

He claimed that two people were hurt: a driver and a first aid provider.

The “vicious attack” on Saturday was denounced by the United Nations Mission in Somalia, which also sent its condolences to the victims’ families. Qatar, which vehemently rejects violence and “terrorism,” offered its sympathies and wished the injured a swift recovery while Turkey denounced the “heinous” attack.

The explosions took place in the same area as Somalia’s deadliest attack, which claimed more than 500 lives in October 2017. A truck bomb detonated outside a busy hotel at the K5 junction, which is surrounded by government buildings, eateries, and shops, in that bombing.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab, which has been engaged in combat in Somalia for more than ten years, wants to overthrow the current administration and install its own system of governance based on a rigorous application of Islamic law.

The group employs a bombing campaign in Somalia and elsewhere, and its victims have included hotels, shopping malls, and popular intersections in addition to military posts.

Al-Shabab terrorists assaulted the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu in August, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and numerous injuries. This started a 30-hour stalemate with security forces before the siege was finally lifted.

Mohamud has begun an operation against the organization with assistance from the US and allied local militias, but the impact has been little.

