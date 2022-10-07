A Gay Palestinian executed in the West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a person they think killed the man.

Ahmad Abu Marhia, 25, was found with his head cut off in Hebron.

LGBTQ groups say he was threatened for being gay.

LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was trying to get asylum, say that he had been threatened because he was gay.

A lot of people have seen a video of the murder scene in Hebron on social media, which has led to rumours about why it happened, but the police say nothing is certain.

At the moment, it is not clear how Mr. Abu Marhia got to the city.

LGBTQ groups say he spent two years in Israel waiting for a decision on his asylum claim. He wanted to leave the country because people in his community had threatened his life.

Friends of the victim told Israeli media that he was taken and taken to the West Bank.

His family, on the other hand, said that he went to Hebron often to see them and work. They said that the claims about why it happened were just rumours.

The most socially and religiously conservative parts of both Palestinian and Israeli society are against homosexuality. Reports say that he left his home with a permit to help people in need and hoped to go to Canada.

Natali Farah, an activist, told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Mr. Abu Marhia was well-known and liked, and that the entire LGBTQ community was “crying now.”

She added, “Everyone is scared.”

Palestinians were also horrified by the beheading.

The Times of Israel quoted a presenter for the Karama radio station as saying that the crime “crossed every single red line in our society, whether it be morals, customs, or basic humanity.”

The newspaper said that about 90 Palestinians who are LGBT and are seeking asylum in Israel do so because they were mistreated in their home communities. Since July, they have been able to look for work in Israel.

