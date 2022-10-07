Africa suicide rate is highest in the world says WHO

The rate of suicide deaths in Africa is higher than in any other region of the world.

Africa has six of the ten countries in the world that have the highest suicide rates.

The World Health Organization has set a goal to educate 10 million people across the continent.

Advertisement

The rate of suicide deaths in Africa is higher than in any other region of the world, according to the Globe Health Organization.

According to a statement issued by the organization, Africa is home to six of the ten countries in the world that have the highest suicide rates.

It is said that there is one psychiatrist for every 500,000 people living on the continent, which is 100 times less than the recommendation made by the WHO.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the suicide rate in the African region is about greater than the global average, which is nine deaths per 100,000 people each year.

According to the findings of the study, issues with one’s mental health account for up to 11% of the risk factors related to suicide.

According to the organization, most professionals in the field of mental health are found in urban settings across the continent.

Advertisement

According to Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director for Africa of the WHO, suicide is a major public health concern, despite the fact that the prevention of suicide is rarely a priority in national health programs.

In an effort to promote awareness and motivate people to take action, the organization has begun spreading awareness through social media about the problem of suicide on the continent.

The social media campaign got underway well before the 10th of October, which is observed as World Mental Health Day.

The World Health Organization has set a goal to educate 10 million people across the continent.

Also Read More than 100 attacks on health facilities have been reported in Ukraine: WHO Over the previous six weeks, Russia has launched more than 100 strikes...