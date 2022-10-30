After an Indian bridge collapses, hundreds plunge into rivers

Advertisement
  • Video captures scenes of mayhem as witnesses try to save people who are submerged.
  • The colonial-era bridge is 230 meters (754 feet) long. It was constructed in the 19th century when India was ruled by the British.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his native Gujarat earlier this week.
Gujarat, a state in western India, experienced a bridge collapse that left at least 32 people dead, according to authorities.

In Morbi town, hundreds have fallen into the River Macchu. People can be seen hanging off the partially submerged suspension bridge in local video.

According to reports, there may have been 400 people on the building at the time. Authorities reported that rescue efforts were in progress.

It occurs only a few days after repairs were completed and the bridge was reopened.

The colonial-era bridge is 230 metres (754 feet) long and was constructed in the 19th century when India was ruled by the British.

As night fell, footage captures scenes of mayhem as witnesses try to save people who are submerged.

In a different video, people can be seen scaling the bridge’s netting wire remnants to get out of the sea.

Rescue workers from neighboring districts have been dispatched to the location to assist in the operation.

The three-day visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his native Gujarat left him “deeply pained by the catastrophe.”

Mr. Modi has pledged compensation for both the injured and the surviving family members of the deceased.

