After morning air raids, there were many explosions in the capital of Ukraine

After morning air raids, there were many explosions in the capital of Ukraine

  • There are many explosions in the city’s central area.
  • The explosions in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi area caused damage to a number of residential buildings.
  • There were two bombs, witnesses told.
According to Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, there have been many explosions in the city’s central area.

According to Klitschko on the messaging app Telegram, the explosions that occurred early on Monday in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi area caused damage to a number of residential buildings.

Klitshchko said, “Rescuers are on the scene,” and added that a non-residential building also caught fire as a result of what he said was a drone attack.

On casualties, there was no recent information.

Shortly after the air raid sirens sounded, at around 6:35 and 6:45am (03:35 and 03:45 GMT), journalists from the AFP news agency reported two explosions. There were two bombs, witnesses told the Reuters news agency.

As part of a Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s major cities following an attack on the strategically significant Kerch bridge that connects Russia with the annexed territory of Crimea, the Shevchenkivskyi area, a busy area of Kyiv with universities, student bars, and restaurants, was hit by several missiles during the rush hour a week ago.

