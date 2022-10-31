After the COP 27 snub outcry, Rishi may reverse course

Rishi Sunak is being encouraged to reconsider his plan to skip the Cop 27 climate change meeting in Egypt next week.

Ecologists criticized the incoming Prime Minister for not attending, calling it “valuable.”

He may attend the World Leaders Meeting, according to reports.

Tory anger followed his earlier argument that he must focus on “depressing domestic difficulties” rather than go to the summit.

The Government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma was “disappointed,” while Tory former chancellor George Osborne queried why Mr. Sunak would “trash” the party’s environmental record.

Mark Spencer, food minister, said today that the Prime Minister may attend the Red Sea summit.

‘The Prime Minister has a massive inbox…full to the brim.

He is focusing on the financial statement.

But if he gets through all of that, Copis really essential to the Government, to our future, so we will send out senior ministers.

He said, “If he has time.”

If he has time, only he will know what is in his inbox and journal.

He’ll make the proper decision.

New levelling up secretary Michael Gove asked people to assess the Government “by our deeds” on the environment rather than Cop 27 attendance.

‘I know that across Government we want to deploy the strongest possible team at Cop but there are strong strains on the Prime Minister’s diary,’ Mr. Gove told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that the UK is the G7’s “fastest” decarbonizing economy and working toward electric vehicles and renewable energy.

‘Judge us by our conduct,’ he remarked.

Caroline Lucas of the Green Party advised Mr. Sunak to reconsider his Sharm El-Sheikh boycott.

She told Ms. Kuenssberg: ‘It is really so awful that Rishi Sunak is not going because the UK is still the Cop presidency. Signs matter.

She stated, “If it embarrasses Rishi Sunak to reconsider his awful judgement and really travel there himself, well and good.”

‘I’m pretty sad that the prime minister is not travelling,’ said Mr Sharma, who will lead the UK negotiating team at the UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh next week.

I know he has a lot of domestic troubles.

But Cop27 would allow international leaders to interact. And I think it sends a signal—if the prime minister goes—about our renewed commitment on this problem.

Boris Johnson is also expected to attend the Egypt summit to promote global climate change initiatives.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne said Mr Sunak “mishandled” the situation.

