Agent Andrew Wylie says that Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in New York in August, and his agent says that he can’t see out of one eye and can’t use one hand.

Mr. Wylie said that he couldn’t say where the author was. The attack took place at a New York state event.

Because of his 1988 book The Satanic Verses, Mr. Rushdie has been threatened with death for a long time.

Some Muslims think the book is against their religion. Hadi Matar, 24, who was born in the US, is charged with trying to kill someone. He has said he is not guilty.

When asked if the writer was still in the hospital, Mr. Wylie said, "Yes." "I can't tell you anything about where he is. He will survive… That's what's most important." On August 12, the attack happened at the Chautauqua Institution in New York State. Mr. Rushdie was going to talk about how the US has always been a safe place for writers. After The Satanic Verses came out, the author had to go into hiding for almost 10 years. Many Muslims were very angry about it, saying that the way the Prophet Muhammad was portrayed was an insult to their faith. He was threatened with death, and the leader of Iran at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, called for his death and put a $3 million (£2.5 million) price on the author's head.