An act of international terrorism caused the major leaks

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the significant leaks that occurred in the Nord Stream gas pipelines in late September were an “act of international terrorism.”

Putin stated during a plenary session of the annual Russian Energy Week in Moscow that “[this] was intended to weaken the energy security of an entire continent.”

The attacks demonstrate that “every piece of essential infrastructure is now at risk” and set a “dangerous precedent,” he continued.

Although they have stated that they suspect sabotage, European officials are still looking into the cause of the leaks.

