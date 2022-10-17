An alleged beating occurred on a Hong Kong demonstrator at the British Consulate

MPs and activists in the UK are calling for an investigation into a violent protest outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

Demonstrators were protesting against China’s Communist Party Congress.

It was taking place in Beijing on the same day as the alleged incident.

Advertisement

Following allegations of beating on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, activists and MPs in the United Kingdom are calling for an investigation.

In opposition to the Chinese Communist Party Congress that was taking place in Beijing on the same day, a pro-democracy group named the Hong Kong Indigenous Defense Force organized a demonstration outside the consulate in the northern city on Sunday.

A video of the incident that was extensively disseminated on social media shows an altercation starting on the sidewalk outside the embassy and individuals rushing to the gated entrance while shouting loudly. The protester from Hong Kong is then shown in the video being carried through the gate and onto the embassy grounds before being thrashed by several guys.

According to the footage, local police entered the consulate’s premises to disperse the fighting.

The demonstrator was allegedly beaten, according to the Hong Kong Indigenous Defense Force, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Police from Greater Manchester Police “were present and responded swiftly to alleviate the situation,” according to a statement. “At this moment, inquiries are still being made to fully comprehend the situation.

Advertisement

Following this occurrence, a police patrol strategy is in place in the neighborhood, the statement continued.

CNN requested a reaction from the Chinese Embassy in London, but did not immediately get one.

When CNN asked Greater Manchester Police if the police had permission to access the consulate premises, they did not respond right away. Normally, entry into foreign consular grounds is restricted to authorized government officials alone.

Several UK legislators have posted videos of the altercation online and demanded a probe into the suspected involvement of Chinese consular personnel.

Iain Duncan Smith, an MP for the ruling Conservative Party, posted on Twitter, “The UK Government must demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK and insist those responsible are returned home to China.”

On Sunday, Conservative Party MP Alicia Kearns tweeted that the Chinese Ambassador should be called in and that authorities “need to swiftly investigate.” “Any official who has assaulted demonstrators must be expelled or brought to justice,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Both legislators have a history of outspoken opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.

Prominent activists from Hong Kong have also spoken out. Former lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Nathan Law warned that Hong Kongers would live in fear of being kidnapped and prosecuted if the consulate workers responsible are not held accountable. Nathan Law emigrated to the UK in 2020. To “probe and protect our community and those in the UK,” he pleaded with the British government.

Numerous Hong Kong residents reside in Britain; many of them departed the territory after the passage of a comprehensive national security law in 2020, which opponents claim robbed the former British colony of its autonomy and priceless civil liberties while solidifying Beijing’s authoritarian grip.

Around 60 protesters gathered outside the Manchester consulate on Sunday, according to a statement posted online by the protest’s organizers, to voice their opposition to “Xi Jinping’s re-election.”

Sunday marked the beginning of the Chinese Communist Party Congress, a twice-decade leadership transition and gathering of the party’s top officials. It is widely anticipated that Chinese leader Xi, who took office in 2012, will defy convention and run for a third term, opening the door for everlasting rule.

Also Read China’s Xi addresses Taiwan, Hong Kong, and zero-Covid China's leader Xi Jinping committed to guiding his country through serious difficulties...