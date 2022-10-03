Another hurricane is on its way, with Mexico in its sights

Orlene is spinning 85 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes, moving north at 8 mph.

U.S. forecasters say it will make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta after noon Monday.

The storm reached Category 4 strength early Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere.

Advertisement

The United States Embassy and consulates in Mexico warned Americans on Mexico’s Pacific coast to be prepared as a major hurricane was expected to make landfall Monday.

With all eyes on Hurricane Ian, which was blamed Sunday for 83 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina, Hurricane Orlene appeared to sneak up on Mexico and then rapidly roar with destructive winds.

Orlene was 85 miles northwest of Cabo Corrientes, a rocky outcropping in the Pacific just south of Puerto Vallarta in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Forecasters in the United States said it was moving north at 8 mph. They expect it to make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta after noon on Monday and then weaken rapidly as it travels over land.

The United States Embassy and consulates were warning citizens and legal residents living or visiting the southwest Mexican coast to be cautious.

Also Read Hurricane Ian death toll rises above 80 Government officials come under fire for their handling of the storm. More...

Advertisement

“U.S. citizens in states along western Mexico’s coast and the Islas Marias should monitor Orlene’s progress,” they said in a weather alert. “If necessary, seek shelter.”

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm reached Category 4 strength early Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, with sustained winds of at least 130 mph. According to the centre, it has weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Forecasters in Mexico had previously stated that decelerating Category 2-level winds would occur overnight. Sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph define this category.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall Monday with sustained winds of 90 mph or higher, making it a Category 1 storm.

The Mexican government warned on Sunday that Orlene will bring intense, torrential rains to the states of Jalisco and Nayarit, as well as 10 to 16-foot waves.

According to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center, Orlene’s swell is “life-threatening.”

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk will provide Florida Starlink satellites after Hurricane Ian Elon Musk promised to offer satellite internet service, Starlink. They are putting...