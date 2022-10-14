At least 14 children dies as ferry sinks in Cambodia’s Mekong river

At least 14 children were killed when an overloaded ferry that was taking them home from school sank in the Mekong river. The ferry was carrying the youngsters from Cambodia, Authorities in Cambodia stated on Friday.

After the incident that took place on Thursday in Kandal province, which is located about 53 kilometers (33 miles) southeast of the capital city of Phnom Penh, regional police head Chhoeun Sochet told Reuters that rescue workers were hunting for one other student.

The students, aged 12 to 14, lived on an island in the river and took the ferry virtually every day during the rainy season. They were on their way back from an English class when the boat capsized.

As the students attempted to modify their positions by moving to the middle or stern of the boat, the ferry became imbalanced and capsized.

The hunt for the missing children is still ongoing, according to police.

The river was around 500-600 meters (1,640-1,970 ft) wide at the time of the incident, and VOD stated that informal boat operators make a fortune ferrying people between the riverbanks.

On Friday, Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed their condolences via social media.

