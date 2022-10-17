Australia floods: Australians assess flood damage amid warnings of more rain

More rain is predicted in the next week in Australia

Tens of thousands of Australians returned to their homes and businesses on Monday.

Authorities warned that additional precipitation might cause renewed floods.

The most recent floods devastated “some of the best growing and producing” regions in Australia.

Despite the lack of precipitation over the weekend, numerous swollen rivers are anticipated to reach peak flood levels this week, prompting widespread flood warnings.

During a media conference held in Forbes, one of the worst-affected communities in New South Wales, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated, “We are living in very dangerous times in the days and weeks ahead.”

“There is further rain expected later this week, so it remains a very dangerous situation.”

The weather service said that another unpredictable weather system could bring up to 50 mm (2 inches) of precipitation to flood-affected districts.

A severe weather system pummelled large portions of Victoria, southern New South Wales, and the northern districts of the island state of Tasmania last week, with some areas receiving more than a month’s worth of precipitation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that the most recent floods had devastated “some of the best growing and producing (regions) in Australia,” which will cause food costs to skyrocket and cause those already struggling with soaring inflation to suffer even more.

Social media footage revealed that residents of the flooded neighborhood of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s west stacked damaged furniture and drenched floor carpets outside their homes.

Local media stated that several Maribyrnong locals blamed a floodwall constructed around the neighboring Flemington Racecourse, the site of next month’s Melbourne Cup horse race, for increasing the flooding.

Meagan Keating, the proprietor of a motel in Rochester, one of the hardest-hit towns some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Melbourne, is preparing to begin her clean-up efforts.

“I’m just looking forward to turning my no vacancy off and being able to welcome people back,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The biggest challenge is where do you start?”

