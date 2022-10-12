Australia might train Ukraine’s military personnel.

Australia is considering giving Ukraine military training.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed the issue with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Albanese called Russia’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine “appalling,”.

According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his administration would look into giving Ukrainian forces military training for their conflict with Russia.

The prime minister told the Australian media on Wednesday that he had discussed what additional support Australia could give to Ukraine’s military effort with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

According to Albanese, who called Russia’s attacks on civilians “appalling attacks,” the government “definitely” is contemplating training Ukrainian military forces.

The location of such training has been the subject of conflicting reports; while some news organizations said that Australian trainers would be deployed to Ukraine, others claimed that the training would not take place there.

In reference to a July trip to Kyiv, Albanese said, “I conveyed to him [Zelenskyy] the condolences of the Australian people for the innocent victims who have been murdered by Russian aggression, targeting civilian locations including in Kyiv, just about a kilometer from where I was just a couple of months ago.”

The prime minister declared, “This is a battle that goes beyond Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The world is united in its support for Ukraine against this Russian assault because “this is a war about the international rule of law, about whether sovereign borders will be respected,” Albanese added.

We had assumed that a ground conflict in Europe was a thing of the past, but Russia is still acting aggressively. We’ll keep on offering assistance. According to him, we are the biggest non-NATO contributor, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

According to the Australian government, it has already spent roughly 500 million Australian dollars ($314 million), of which 388 million ($244 million) went toward providing Ukraine with military support.

The comments from the Australian prime minister came after Zelenskyy requested additional air defense capabilities from the Group of Seven (G7) countries during a meeting of the group on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needed an “air shield” to intercept the Russian missiles that have been raining down on his nation this week, killing citizens and destroying infrastructure. The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The G7 promised to continue providing Ukraine with “financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic, and legal support” “for as long as it takes” in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the summit.

Attacks on civilian targets are war crimes, as the G7 reaffirmed, and they promised to “bring President Putin and those guilty to account.”

