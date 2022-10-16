Australian health insurer Medibank says normal operations resume after ransomware attack

Medibank’s cyber security systems noticed activity “consistent with the precursor to a ransomware event,” however its systems were not encrypted.

Medibank announced last Thursday that it will isolate and restrict access to some customer-facing systems after detecting anomalous network activity.

This was the latest in a succession of cyber attacks that have rocked corporate Australia.

Monday, the Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said that normal business activities had resumed following an attempted ransomware assault and that there was no evidence that customer data had been stolen from the network.

This was the latest in a succession of cyber attacks that have rocked corporate Australia in recent weeks, including breaches at Optus and Woolworths (WOW.AX) that compromised the data of up to 10 million customers and nearly 2.2 million users, respectively.

According to Medibank’s ongoing investigation, its cyber security systems noticed activity “consistent with the precursor to a ransomware event,” however its systems were not encrypted by ransomware.

The business stated that there was no evidence that the incident was triggered by a “state-based threat actor” and that an investigation into the matter would continue.

It stated that the firm was on pace with its fiscal 2023 projections and would not be affected by the occurrence.

