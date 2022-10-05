Bangladesh’s power grid collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

It affected large portions of the country.

Grid failures typically occur when there is a significant imbalance between supply and demand.

Following the collapse of its national power grid, Bangladesh, a country in South Asia, experienced a blackout that has since been resolved, according to officials.

A large portion of the country was affected by the Tuesday afternoon blackout, which began at 2 pm (08:00 GMT) and lasted over seven hours before power was fully restored at 9 pm (15:00 GMT).

It wasn’t immediately obvious what malfunctioned.

On Tuesday evening, many sizable shopping centers in the capital city of Dhaka closed up shop early. In other areas, residents flocked to gas stations to buy diesel to power backup generators, and market merchants worked by candlelight.

In a statement, Nasrul Hamid, the junior minister for power, energy, and natural resources, expressed regret for the “temporary discomfort” brought on by the power outage.

Earlier, representatives of the government-run Bangladesh Power Development Board claimed that the country’s eastern region experienced a failure in power transmission.

According to Shameem Hasan, a spokesman for the power department, all power plants tripped, resulting in the loss of energy in Dhaka and other major cities.

Power shortages have jeopardized Bangladesh’s recent, strong economic growth since the government shut down all diesel-powered power plants to lower import expenses when prices rose.

As a result of the high worldwide costs brought on by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the nation has rationed some gas supplies. After posting a record fiscal deficit the previous year, the administration pledged prudent expenditure.

According to government data released on Tuesday, almost a third of the 77 gas-powered units in the nation was running low on fuel.

The diesel-powered facilities generated around 6% of Bangladesh’s total electricity, therefore their closures reduced output by as much as 1500 megawatts.

The president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Faruque Hassan, stated earlier this month that the situation is so critical that garment manufacturers are currently without power for between four and ten hours a day.

“We have been utilizing generators to get by during the (power) crisis. The outage today was unanticipated. Because generators cannot run for extended periods of time, we were forced to close our offices, said Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the association that represents more than 4,500 garment factories, to the Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Without electricity, factories cannot be operated, said Azim.

Bangladeshi junior minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak wrote on Facebook that it was “risky to restore (electricity) with a big load.”

After China, Bangladesh is the second-largest exporter of apparel in the world, and more than 80% of its annual foreign exchange earnings come from the sale of apparel.

In a report released last month, the Asian Development Bank predicted that Bangladesh’s economic growth for the current fiscal year would drop from 7.1 percent to 6.6 percent.

The downturn is caused by lower consumer spending as a result of weak export demand, domestic manufacturing constraints, and other factors, it claimed.

