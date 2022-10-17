Bangladesh saw the deaths of two Rohingya camp leaders

Rohingya community leaders are hacked to death by a mob of 12 individuals in Bangladesh.

It is one of the bloodiest attacks in recent months.

Police spokesman Faruk Ahmed stated.

As security deteriorates in the camps holding roughly a million migrants, a mob of twelve individuals in Bangladesh killed two Rohingya community leaders by hacking them to death.

According to police spokesman Faruk Ahmed, one of the bloodiest attacks in recent months, the Rohingya leaders were slain late on Saturday at Camp 13.

Maulvi Mohammad Yunus, 38, the head majhi of Camp 13, was hacked by more than a dozen miscreants from the Rohingya community. Mohammad Anwar, a 38-year-old majhi, was also murdered by them. Yunus passed away instantly, while Anwar passed away in a hospital, according to Ahmed.

A Rohingya camp commander is referred to as a “majhi.”

The killings were attributed to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed organization opposing the Myanmar military, by a senior member of an elite police unit in charge of maintaining security in the camps.

This is ARSA carrying out targeted killings. Under the condition of anonymity, he stated that the internal fighting in Myanmar was having an effect on the security situation in the camps.

In recent months, violence in the dismal communities has increased as gangs attempt to take control of the drug trade and intimidate the civilian leadership of the refugees by killing and kidnapping them.

Since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 that is currently the focus of a genocide investigation at the United Nations’ top court, Rohingya refugees have been accommodated in a large sprawl of camps in Bangladesh.

Long-running territorial fights between gangs over the distribution of “yaba” methamphetamine pills have intensified, according to the police chief of the Bangladeshi district of Cox’s Bazar.

“At least 14 Rohingyas were killed in the camps in only the past three months. In comparison to last year, there have been more murders in the camp, according to Mahfuzul Islam.

A nephew of one of those killed and a prominent Rohingya community member also accused ARSA of carrying out the killings.

“Last night, ARRA killed my uncle. They were warned not to deal in drugs by my uncle. He would direct the camps’ volunteer patrols. The nephew, who wished to remain nameless for fear for his safety, claimed that “they killed my uncle.

Regarding the killings on Saturday, ARSA has not made any public remarks.

Earlier this year, several of its members were accused of being involved in the murder of prominent Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah in September of last year. ARSA has refuted being involved.

The murder shocked the vast border communities, where tens of thousands of stateless Rohingya refugees live after fleeing a bloody crackdown in neighboring Myanmar.

The murder of Ullah, who had been welcomed by then-President Donald Trump at the White House, also provoked a significant crackdown by Bangladeshi authorities, leading to the arrest of at least 8,000 alleged ARSA members.