Berlin on roads in solidarity with Iranians protesters

Berlin on roads to in solidarity with Iranians protesters

According to German police, approximately 80,000 Iranians and their supporters marched in Berlin in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

Saturday’s rally in Berlin is thought to have been the largest ever held by the Iranian diaspora.

Iranians from all over Europe chanted the protesters’ slogan, “Women, Life, and Liberty!”

Protests in Iran have entered their sixth week, sparked by the death of a young woman in custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested on 13 September by morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

The police denied reports that she was beaten with a baton and claimed she had a heart attack.

On Saturday, protests were held in several global capitals, including Washington, where thousands marched.

The organisers of the Berlin rally estimated that there were closer to 100,000 protesters.

More Western sanctions against Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard were among their demands.

Protesters demanded that Iranian diplomats be expelled from Western capitals.

“It’s breathtaking, it’s amazing,” one protester told the BBC. “It’s the first time that so many people in our nation are united regardless of their political beliefs before revolution and after revolution. I am really proud.”

Inside Iran, the authorities have cut off internet access in many areas, but videos of demonstrators in at least several cities have appeared on social media.

According to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), security forces have killed 244 protesters, including 32 children, during the crackdown.

According to the report, over 12,500 people have been detained, many of whom are minors.

